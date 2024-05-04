Nepal's Rs 100 note to display controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani

Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma confirmed the decision, stating that the cabinet had approved the redesign of the Rs 100 banknote to incorporate the revised map. This decision follows Nepal's publication of a new map in June 2020, which sparked tensions with India by including the contested areas.

Nepal has stirred controversy with its decision to print a new Rs 100 currency note featuring a map that includes the disputed territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani, a move already denounced by India as "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims. The decision was made during a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday.

Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma confirmed the decision, stating that the cabinet had approved the redesign of the Rs 100 banknote to incorporate the revised map. This decision follows Nepal's publication of a new map in June 2020, which sparked tensions with India by including the contested areas.

India swiftly condemned Nepal's unilateral action, stressing that it violated the understanding between the two nations to resolve boundary issues through dialogue. The situation escalated further when India released its own revised political map in 2019, depicting Kalapani as part of the Pithoragarh district.

Tensions peaked when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a strategic road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand in May 2020, sparking protests from Nepal, which claimed the road traversed its territory. India rejected Nepal's claims, insisting the road lay within its borders.

Despite the strained relations, bilateral exchanges resumed in late 2020, with a series of high-level visits aimed at mending ties. These efforts included visits by former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Army chief Gen. MM Naravane, and R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel.

