Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nepal's Rs 100 note to display controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani

    Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma confirmed the decision, stating that the cabinet had approved the redesign of the Rs 100 banknote to incorporate the revised map. This decision follows Nepal's publication of a new map in June 2020, which sparked tensions with India by including the contested areas.

    Nepal Rs 100 note to display controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    Nepal has stirred controversy with its decision to print a new Rs 100 currency note featuring a map that includes the disputed territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani, a move already denounced by India as "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims. The decision was made during a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday.

    Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma confirmed the decision, stating that the cabinet had approved the redesign of the Rs 100 banknote to incorporate the revised map. This decision follows Nepal's publication of a new map in June 2020, which sparked tensions with India by including the contested areas.

    'Rahul is an idiot, Sonia is hopeless': Swamy claims staying in politics matter of survival for Gandhis (WATCH)

    India swiftly condemned Nepal's unilateral action, stressing that it violated the understanding between the two nations to resolve boundary issues through dialogue. The situation escalated further when India released its own revised political map in 2019, depicting Kalapani as part of the Pithoragarh district.

    Tensions peaked when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a strategic road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand in May 2020, sparking protests from Nepal, which claimed the road traversed its territory. India rejected Nepal's claims, insisting the road lay within its borders.

    Sex videos scandal: Second lookout circular issued against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna

    Despite the strained relations, bilateral exchanges resumed in late 2020, with a series of high-level visits aimed at mending ties. These efforts included visits by former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Army chief Gen. MM Naravane, and R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel.

    Last Updated May 4, 2024, 4:51 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flood and landslide wreak havoc in Indonesia, Sulawesi island mourns several lives lost AJR

    Flood and landslide wreak havoc in Indonesia, Sulawesi island mourns 14 lives lost

    Canada police arrests three Indians suspects in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar; Report anr

    Canada police arrests three Indians in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar; Report

    Iran releases crew of seized ship MSC ARIES, including 16 Indians, on humanitarian grounds AJR

    Iran releases crew of seized ship MSC ARIES, including 16 Indians, on humanitarian grounds

    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details AJR

    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details

    After US campuses, now several pro-Palestine and pro-Israel face off at Australian university (WATCH) snt

    After US campuses, now several pro-Palestine and pro-Israel face off at Australian university (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation? vkp

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation?

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': Karnataka Congress leader stirs controversy vkp

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': K'taka Congress leader stirs controversy

    Heeramandi actor Adhyayan Suman once gotten into drugs and alcoholism RBA

    Heeramandi actor Adhyayan Suman once gotten into drugs and alcoholism; talks about his failures and more RBA

    Rahul is an idiot, Sonia is hopeless': Swamy claims staying in politics matter of survival for Gandhis (WATCH) AJR

    'Rahul is an idiot, Sonia is hopeless': Swamy claims staying in politics matter of survival for Gandhis -WATCH

    Heatwave in India: Labrador to Doberman-7 dog breeds best for Indian summers RBA

    Labrador to Doberman-7 dog breeds best for Indian summers

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon