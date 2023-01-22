'SRK called me': Assam CM Himanta Biswas backtracks after 'who is Shah Rukh Khan' comment; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (January 22) said that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan called him at 2 am in the morning. This comes after CM Sarma asked "who is Shah Rukh Khan" after reporters raised questions on violence at a theatre where the actor's 'Pathaan' will be released.

    The chief minister also said that he assured the actor that it's the duty of the state government to maintain law and order and assured him that no such untoward incidents would take place.

    Also read: He is a 'Global Istaar': Netizens slam Assam CM on 'who is Shah Rukh Khan' comment; check details

    In a tweet, CM Sarma said, "Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it's the duty of the state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents."

    On Saturday when Himanta Sarma was asked about Pathaan posters being burnt in Guwahati theatres by Bajrang Dal activists, Assam CM said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan". The Assam CM also said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

    Also read: Joshimath land subsidence: DM conducts spot inspection, says 863 buildings with cracks, 181 'unsafe'

    On Friday, Bajrang Dal activists stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city where the film is slated to be screened. The right wing group's volunteers tore down the film's posters and burnt them.

    "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were also raised during the vandalism. The right-wing group justified their violent protest by calling it an action in "honour of dharma".

    The film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is all set to be released on January 25. The film has been facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the film.

