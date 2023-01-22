He is a 'Global Istaar': Netizens slam Assam CM on 'who is Shah Rukh Khan' comment; check details

Bajrang Dal has reportedly said that it will not allow the movie to be released in Gujarat as the movie "insults" the Hindu sentiments. The multiplex owners in Gujarat have sought protection to theatres in the state.

Amid violent protests of Bajrang Dal in Assam against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan that is all set to be released on January 25, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan."

CM Sarma also said that the Assamese film Dr Bezbarua -Part 2 will be released and the people of Assam should see it. The CM said this when he was asked to comment on the protest at a city theatre in Narengi.

Also read: Amid tight security, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Himanta said many Bollywood stars reach out to him ahead of the release of their films in case there are protests but Shah Rukh Khan has not called him.

"Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order have been violated and a case has been filed," Himanta said.

Reacting to this, social media users slammed CM Sarma and came in support of the Bollywood actor. Here are some tweets.

Ahead of 'Pathaan' release, the film has been facing protests from Hindutva groups for its Besharam Rang song in which Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a saffron bikini. However, the censor board has suggested a few changes following the protests and now the film is all set to hit the screens amid much fanfare.

Also read: Delhi Police arrests man who fled Hotel Leela Palace without paying Rs 23 lakh bill; check details

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal has reportedly said that it will not allow the movie to be released in Gujarat as the movie "insults" the Hindu sentiments. The multiplex owners in Gujarat have sought protection to theatres in the state.

Several BJP leaders talked against the Besharam Rang song including Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, known for his strong Hindutva stance. The Pathaan row was believed to be touched upon by PM Modi himself as he advised BJP leaders to refrain from making unnecessary comments on films.