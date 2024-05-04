Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: ONLYFANS star reveals her REAL name to her fans; check out her Instagram post

    First Published May 4, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa is one of the world's most recognisable adult film stars. Despite resigning after only three months, she dominated the field like no other. 7 things to know about the OnlyFans model.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa is not the first star to reach instant success and will certainly not be the last. Everyone was taken aback by her level of celebrity.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    She reportedly worked in the pornographic film industry for barely three months. That was all the time she needed to become a global porn star and shatter the adult film business.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Hundreds of thousands of people admired her. She also faced harsh criticism from certain quarters, who labelled her an 'opportunist'.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    These polarised emotions are rather common in her area. We frequently say 'to each their own', which is true in Mia's situation. One is also permitted to have one's own opinions about the adult entertainment industry in general.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    These polarised emotions are rather common in her area. We frequently say 'to each their own', which is true in Mia's situation. One is also permitted to have one's own opinions about the adult entertainment industry in general.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa was born Sarah Joe Chamoun in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1993. She moved to the United States with her family when she was seven years old and spent her childhood in Montgomery County, Maryland.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sarah, a little girl, was often bullied because of her dark skin and Lebanese heritage. This increased significantly following the 9/11 attacks.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As dramatic as it seems, one of her fast food business customers contacted her with an offer to participate in the adult entertainment industry.

    article_image9

    Many people may feel Mia Khalifa is only a lovely face. That could not be further from the truth! She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Texas at El Paso.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia, a huge Batman lover, also admires Sofia Vergara and Kim Kardashian, among many other celebrities.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her debut had such an impact that within months, she was the world's most googled adult entertainment figure in 2014. This was a unique achievement that few industry professionals had accomplished, even after years of experience!

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video and Photos: Malayalam actress Honey Rose looks stunning in black dress RBA

    Video and Photos: Malayalam actress Honey Rose looks stunning in black dress; fans don't miss it

    Nayanthara replaces Kareena Kapoor in Yash film? RBA

    Is Nayanthara replacing Kareena Kapoor in Yash's Toxic? Read this

    Heeramandi Bhansali niece Sharmin Segal receives hate comments on Instagram RBA

    Heeramandi: 'Very bad acting, ruined all episode', Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal receives HATE comments

    Vettaiyan Amitabh Bachchan marks his Tamil debut with Rajnikanth; both reunite after Hum RBA

    Vettaiyan: Amitabh Bachchan marks his Tamil debut with Rajnikanth; both reunite after Hum

    Shaitaan to Heeramandi to Manjummel Boys-7 OTT releases to watch this weekend RBA

    Shaitaan to Heeramandi to Manjummel Boys-7 OTT releases to watch this weekend

    Recent Stories

    Facebook parent Meta staff challenge Mark Zuckerberg on banning Palestine-related posts in open letter anr

    Facebook parent Meta staff challenge Mark Zuckerberg on banning Palestine-related posts in open letter

    Nepal Rs 100 note to display controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani AJR

    Nepal's Rs 100 note to display controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation? vkp

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation?

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': Karnataka Congress leader stirs controversy vkp

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': K'taka Congress leader stirs controversy

    Heeramandi actor Adhyayan Suman once gotten into drugs and alcoholism RBA

    Heeramandi actor Adhyayan Suman once gotten into drugs and alcoholism; talks about his failures and more RBA

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon