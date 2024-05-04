Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's latest song 'Pushpa Pushpa' crosses 50 million views in all 6 languages

    The first song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule garnered 50 million views across six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. The film, which will be released on August 15, 2024, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

    Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun latest song Pushpa Pushpa crosses 50 million views in all 6 languages RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Since its announcement, for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has steadily increased, with the filmmakers feeding enthusiasm with intriguing updates. The film has become a global hit, captivating viewers worldwide. The introduction of the film's trailer generated a lot of attention, and the first track, 'Pushpa Pushpa,' rapidly became a hit. This song has now broken a record by being the fastest song to reach 50 million views in six languages, causing global ripples.

    The song has been the quickest song to surpass 50 million+ views in six languages, and it is trending worldwide, with 100,000 clips on Instagram.   

    While sharing this landmark, the makers shared a poster of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and jotted down the caption,” #PushpaPushpa becomes the fastest song to reach + views across 6 languages #Pushpa2FirstSingle is trending all over with over 100K reels on Instagram https://bit.ly/PushpaPushpa A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @TSeries”

    Also Read: Varsham to Ghilli: 8 must watch movies of Trisha Krishnan

    The song begins with glorifying Allu Arjun's rise from a simple guy to a well-known goon. The bold lyrics depict his character and others. The song's bouncy tune will undoubtedly lead the music charts for many days to come.

    The song was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali languages. Devi Shri Prasad has enlisted prominent vocalists such as Nakash Aziz, Deepak Blue, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind, and Timir Biswas to perform their individual renditions of the song.

    Earlier last month, the makers of Pushpa 2 unveiled the film's trailer on Allu Arjun's birthday. In the teaser, Allu Arjun was seen wearing a saree and having his face painted blue and red. He also wore cosmetics and rich traditional gold and floral jewellery. He was observed beating up several thugs.

    The final part of the shooting for Pushpa 2 is now taking place, and it is directed by Sukumar. In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna plays a key role. Rashmika previously discussed the highly anticipated film, promising that it would be "bigger" than before. "I assure you that Pushpa 2 will be considerably bigger. We delivered some crazy in the first film; with Part 2, we realised we had a duty since people had high expectations for the picture. "We are constantly and consciously working to deliver that," she told to a media house.

    Also Read: Is Nayanthara replacing Kareena Kapoor in Yash's Toxic? Read this

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu may appear as a cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sanjay Dutt is also expected to make a special cameo in the film. The film is slated to be released on August 15, 2024, and will star Rashmika Mandanna as the lead.  

    Last Updated May 4, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video and Photos: Malayalam actress Honey Rose looks stunning in black dress RBA

    Video and Photos: Malayalam actress Honey Rose looks stunning in black dress; fans don't miss it

    Nayanthara replaces Kareena Kapoor in Yash film? RBA

    Is Nayanthara replacing Kareena Kapoor in Yash's Toxic? Read this

    Heeramandi Bhansali niece Sharmin Segal receives hate comments on Instagram RBA

    Heeramandi: 'Very bad acting, ruined all episode', Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal receives HATE comments

    Vettaiyan Amitabh Bachchan marks his Tamil debut with Rajnikanth; both reunite after Hum RBA

    Vettaiyan: Amitabh Bachchan marks his Tamil debut with Rajnikanth; both reunite after Hum

    Shaitaan to Heeramandi to Manjummel Boys-7 OTT releases to watch this weekend RBA

    Shaitaan to Heeramandi to Manjummel Boys-7 OTT releases to watch this weekend

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: ONLYFANS star reveals her REAL name to her fans; check out her Instagram post RBA

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: ONLYFANS star reveals her REAL name to her fans; check out her Instagram post

    Facebook parent Meta staff challenge Mark Zuckerberg on banning Palestine-related posts in open letter anr

    Facebook parent Meta staff challenge Mark Zuckerberg on banning Palestine-related posts in open letter

    Nepal Rs 100 note to display controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani AJR

    Nepal's Rs 100 note to display controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation? vkp

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation?

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': Karnataka Congress leader stirs controversy vkp

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': K'taka Congress leader stirs controversy

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon