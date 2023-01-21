Shah Rukh Khan's comic comeback to fans; says, 'Pathaan kick karne aaya hai, kiss nahi'

During the highly interactive #AskSRK session with his fans on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan's humorous reply to a fan about whether he would kiss someone in Pathaan is totally epic and savage.

All eyes of die-hard SRK fandom globally are now on the global icon Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since his films have got announced, revealing an exciting lineup in 2023 for bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs who have missed watching Shah Rukh on the screens for the past four years. The excitement and anticipation level is at an all-time high now.

It is true that the Baadshah of the Bollywood industry, Shah Rukh Khan, always takes out time to talk and interact with his fandom once in a while on Twitter. This time a couple of minutes back, the globally prominent icon took out time to have an interactive #AskSRK session on Twitter. This interactive session with his fans always takes the internet and social media by storm.

Before the release of Pathaan, the Raees actor started an Ask SRK session on his Twitter in which one of the fans asked him if he would be kissing someone in Pathaan or not be doing that. The fan's question was direct and Shah Rukh's reply won the hearts of his global fandom again. The fan's question read, "Pathan kise kiss krega? @iamsrk #AsKSRK."

On this, the Baadshah of Bollywood and King Khan got witty and comical on reading this question of his die-hard fan. Shah Rukh Khan clarified the air and bursted the bubble of his fans who wanted to see a kissing scene between him and Deepika in Pathaan. He said that this time the audiences and fans might witness Pathaan kicking the villains and their army and not kiss anyone. SRK's reply read, "#Pathaan Kiss karne nahi….Kick karne aaya hai…."

Besides, a fan also quipped him if he'd ever want to watch the film by sneaking into the theatres to watch the fan's reaction to his comeback. The fan's question read, "Have you ever sneak into a theatre to watch your own movie to see the reaction of the fans. #AskSRK."

On this, Baadshah of Bollywood, SRK's answer was really provoking and thoughtful. It read, "No, I have not done that for a long time. Also have not had a release na. For #Pathaan, maybe. It is a type of film that should get watched in an audience-packed hall."

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra created ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown.

