People aged 18 and above can get free booster doses from today

From July 15, those aged 18 and over will be able to acquire free preventive doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres as part of a 75-day special programme launched by the Union Health Ministry. The programme, which aims to increase the administration of Covid precaution dosages among the eligible population, is part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the "Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav" at a Nirman Bhawan inoculation camp. As authorities and staff members lined for the prophylactic dose, the camp witnessed eager involvement.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan encouraged states and union territories to establish special vaccination sites along major Yatra routes, as well as office complexes, railway stations, schools, and colleges, to distribute prophylactic doses of the Covid vaccine to all people aged 18 and up.

They were urged to set up special vaccination camps along the Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all states and union territories of north India), and significant melas and congregations. Bhushan suggested that they set up dedicated workplace vaccination camps in large office complexes (both public and private), industrial facilities, railway terminals, inter-state bus hubs, schools and colleges, and so forth. The government stated in a statement that in all such special vaccination camps, immunisation must be done through CoWIN and a vaccination certificate must be presented.

Last Monday, the health ministry lowered the time between the second and precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccination for all recipients from nine to six months. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization made the suggestion. On June 1, the government launched the second phase of the 'Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0' across states and UTs to speed up immunisation and promote booster injections. The two-month programme is now in progress.

