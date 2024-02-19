Paytm FASTag recharge ends after March 15; here's how to purchase new one

Effective from March 15, Paytm Payments Bank will no longer allow further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc., as per the RBI directive.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Paytm Payments Bank, an affiliate of Paytm, to conclude its operations. Originally, the central bank instructed the bank to cease accepting fresh deposits in its account or wallet from February 29. However, the deadline has now been extended to March 15.

Effective from March 15, Paytm Payments Bank will no longer allow further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc., as per the RBI directive.

Existing Paytm FASTags can still be utilized for toll payments with the existing account balance. However, no additional top-ups will be permitted after March 15.

To deactivate your Paytm FASTag, you can either dial 1800-120-4210 and provide your registered mobile number and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID.

Alternatively, you can use the Paytm app, navigate to "Help & Support," select "Banking Services & Payments," click on "FASTag," and then choose "Chat with us" to request deactivation.

For those looking to purchase a new FASTag online, the "My FASTag" app is available for download on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After installation, users can click on "Buy FASTag" within the app, follow the e-commerce link, and complete the purchase, with delivery to their specified address.

To activate a new FASTag online, users can open the "My FASTag" app, click on "Activate FASTag," select either Amazon or Flipkart, enter the FASTag ID or scan the QR code, input vehicle details, and complete the activation process.

It's important to note that having multiple FASTags for a single vehicle is not permitted, and only the latest linked FASTag will remain active.