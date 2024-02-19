Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paytm FASTag recharge ends after March 15; here's how to purchase new one

    Effective from March 15, Paytm Payments Bank will no longer allow further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc., as per the RBI directive.

    Paytm FASTag recharge ends after March 15; here's how to purchase new one AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Paytm Payments Bank, an affiliate of Paytm, to conclude its operations. Originally, the central bank instructed the bank to cease accepting fresh deposits in its account or wallet from February 29. However, the deadline has now been extended to March 15.

    Effective from March 15, Paytm Payments Bank will no longer allow further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc., as per the RBI directive.

    Must Read: RBI releases important FAQs for Paytm Payments Bank users

    Existing Paytm FASTags can still be utilized for toll payments with the existing account balance. However, no additional top-ups will be permitted after March 15.

    To deactivate your Paytm FASTag, you can either dial 1800-120-4210 and provide your registered mobile number and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID.

    Alternatively, you can use the Paytm app, navigate to "Help & Support," select "Banking Services & Payments," click on "FASTag," and then choose "Chat with us" to request deactivation.

    For those looking to purchase a new FASTag online, the "My FASTag" app is available for download on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After installation, users can click on "Buy FASTag" within the app, follow the e-commerce link, and complete the purchase, with delivery to their specified address.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem has lyrics in 24 languages (WATCH)

    To activate a new FASTag online, users can open the "My FASTag" app, click on "Activate FASTag," select either Amazon or Flipkart, enter the FASTag ID or scan the QR code, input vehicle details, and complete the activation process.

    It's important to note that having multiple FASTags for a single vehicle is not permitted, and only the latest linked FASTag will remain active.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    60-year-old woman, who lost her home in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, ordered 4 time bombs, arrested

    60-year-old woman, who lost her home in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, ordered 4 time bombs, arrested

    NIA most-wanted man who smuggled weapons from China killed in Myanmar: Reports snt

    NIA's most-wanted man who smuggled weapons from China killed in Myanmar: Reports

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem features lyrics in 24 languages

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem has lyrics in 24 languages (WATCH)

    SC grants temporary relief to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders in 2022 protest march case vkp

    SC grants temporary relief to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders in 2022 protest march case

    A new era began on January 22': PM Modi's message at Kalki Dham foundation stone ceremony AJR

    'A new era began on January 22': PM Modi's message at Kalki Dham foundation stone ceremony (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Is Taylor Swift in Marvel's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Taylor Swift in Marvel's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's what we know

    60-year-old woman, who lost her home in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, ordered 4 time bombs, arrested

    60-year-old woman, who lost her home in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, ordered 4 time bombs, arrested

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals he has stopped watching Hindi films, here's why he is upset with Indian cinema RKK

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals he has stopped watching Hindi films, here's why he is upset with Indian cinema

    NIA most-wanted man who smuggled weapons from China killed in Myanmar: Reports snt

    NIA's most-wanted man who smuggled weapons from China killed in Myanmar: Reports

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date REVEALED Here is what you can expect from it gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch date REVEALED! Here's what you can expect from it

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon