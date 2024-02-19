Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem has lyrics in 24 languages (WATCH)

    The BJP's National Council meeting launched the 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem, emphasizing inclusive development and highlighting government achievements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the party's return to power during the national convention

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem features lyrics in 24 languages
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    The BJP's National Council meeting, held at Bharat Mandapam, marked the launch of the 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem, set to be the party's rallying cry for the impending Lok Sabha elections. 

    The multilingual track features lyrics in 24 different languages of India, aiming to unify people from diverse backgrounds into a harmonious musical ensemble. Central to the song's message is the theme of inclusive development, highlighting the Modi government's achievements spanning various sectors, regions, and demographics.

    The anthem underscores the government's efforts in empowering farmers, unorganised labourers, women, and youth, and fostering unprecedented infrastructure and financial growth nationwide. Notable achievements such as the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the construction of the Ram Mandir are also celebrated in the anthem.

    The Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar campaign was inaugurated by National President Shri JP Nadda in January 2024, with party leaders participating in wall paintings across the country under this theme. 

    In a comprehensive approach, the BJP has extended the campaign's reach digitally with the release of the title song. Additionally, the party has launched the www.ekbaarphirsemodisarkar.bjp.org website, where over 30 lakh citizens have already pledged their support to vote for Narendra Modi and the BJP in the upcoming elections.

    'Aayega to Modi hi'

    During his address at the BJP's national convention in Delhi on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in his party's return to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, stating, "I have received invitations from foreign countries to visit them in July, August, and September. They also know 'aayega toh Modi hi' [Modi is bound to come back as PM]."

    The BJP has assigned 'pravas mantris' (BJP leaders as in-charges) the responsibility of spearheading development initiatives in targeted constituencies. The party has devised an extensive outreach plan for party workers over the next 100 days, starting from the grassroots level, to disseminate the message of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and 'GYAN' – Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women).

