Team KCR vs Team Modi over Telangana govt's 'stay away' claim

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, criticised KT Rama Rao, Telangana Chief Minister's son, who allegedly stated that his father was advised to avoid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's activities in Hyderabad. Singh rushed to Twitter to attack chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his son, calling the claim "patently false."

"According to various media sources, the son of Telangana Chief Minister has said that the PMO delivered a message that Shri KCR should not be a part of the PM's events when he visited Hyderabad. This is categorically false. The PMO did not send such a communication," Singh tweeted.

"In fact, the Telangana Chief Minister was supposed to attend the festivities on February 5th, when the Prime Minister visited Hyderabad. It was the CM's office that advised the PMO that the CM was ill and would not be attending," Singh added.

The clarification came after Rama Rao had explained his father's absence from two big events when the prime minister visited the state capital, claiming that in both occasions, the prime minister's office (PMO) had issued a message ahead of time indicating the chief minister "should not come."

The Telangana chief minister was absent from the inauguration of Ramanujacharya's Statue of Equality in February, for which he was heavily chastised. He also did not personally greet or welcome Prime Minister Modi when he came in Hyderabad for the function. He was also not there when Modi paid a visit to Bharat Biotech in November of last year.

Many critics referred to KCR's absence from these gatherings as a "blatant breach of etiquette." However, Rama Rao said that the PMO had "insulted" and "humiliated" the CM by not inviting him to these gatherings.

