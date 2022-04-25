Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prashant Kishor’s sleepover at KCR’s, second day talks likely to throw up new political equations

    Prashant Kishor’s firm will continue to work with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for next year’s assembly elections in the state irrespective of his plans to help the Congress in the 2024 general elections, a TRS functionary familiar with the matter said.

    Election strategist Prashant Kishor’s camping at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s official residence in Hyderabad since Saturday morning, has set off a new round of speculation a day before a crucial meeting in Congress on whether he will join the party's desperate attempt to bounce back ahead of the 2024 election.

    Prashant Kishor, who airdashed to Hyderabad on Saturday, had a night halt at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister after day-long discussions.

    KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is popularly known, on Sunday resumed discussion with Prashant Kishor on the strategy for next year’s Assembly elections in Telangana and his plans of a national alternative at the Centre.

    “Kishor stayed back at Pragati Bhavan guest house in the night and resumed the talks on Sunday, too. Later in the evening, the chief minister took Kishor to his farmhouse at Erravelli in Siddipet district, about 60 km from Hyderabad, where they would conclude the talks,” a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s office said.

    The spokesperson said Prashant Kishor is expected to leave for New Delhi late in the night.

    The TRS functionary quoted above said Kishor indicated to the chief minister that his team – Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) will continue to work for the TRS till the assembly elections next year, though he may help the Congress at the national level for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    What makes the development significant is that the Congress continues to be the key opposition party in Telangana. Kishor’s negotiations with the grand old party and TRS simultaneously, therefore, can prove to be a hurdle in his talks with the Congress or KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi or throw up new political equations.

