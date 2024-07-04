'Chak de India': Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium erupts as fans sing iconic song to honour T20 WC champions (WATCH)

The atmosphere at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium was electric on Thursday as fans erupted in joyous chants of "Chak de India" to honour the Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

The atmosphere at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was electric on Thursday as fans erupted in joyous chants of "Chak de India" to honour the Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. The iconic anthem reverberated through the historic venue, uniting thousands of fans in a symphony of national pride and celebration, as they awaited the T20 WC champions for a grand felicitation.

The atmosphere was electric at the revered venue, with waves of blue filling the stadium as supporters sang in unison, their voices echoing the joyous sentiment of India's T20 World Cup win. The powerful chorus of "Chak de India" not only honoured the team's remarkable achievement but also captured the essence of a nation's unwavering support and love for its cricketing heroes.

The T20 World Champion Indian cricket team landed in Mumbai shortly after 5:00 pm local time, pushing back the start of their scheduled two-hour open bus victory parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium. The delay stemmed from an earlier engagement in New Delhi, where the team met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their early morning return from hurricane-hit Barbados.

During a nearly two-hour interaction over breakfast, Modi and the team reflected on their triumphant journey through the tournament held in the USA and the Caribbean. The Prime Minister’s heartfelt conversations added to the day’s significance, celebrating India's second T20 world title.

India’s thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa in the final last Saturday marked an end to an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. This latest triumph joins India’s illustrious list of ICC titles, including the 2013 Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and the World Cup victories in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20), and 2011 (ODI).

