Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Chak de India': Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium erupts as fans sing iconic song to honour T20 WC champions (WATCH)

    The atmosphere at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium was electric on Thursday as fans erupted in joyous chants of "Chak de India" to honour the Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

    Chak de India Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium erupts as fans sing iconic song to honour T20 WC champions (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 7:35 PM IST

    The atmosphere at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium was electric on Thursday as fans erupted in joyous chants of "Chak de India" to honour the Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. The iconic anthem reverberated through the historic venue, uniting thousands of fans in a symphony of national pride and celebration, as they awaited the T20 WC champions for a grand felicitation.

    Also read: Heartwarming! Fans anticipating India's T20 WC victory parade clear path for ambulance in Mumbai (WATCH)

    The atmosphere was electric at the revered venue, with waves of blue filling the stadium as supporters sang in unison, their voices echoing the joyous sentiment of India's T20 World Cup win. The powerful chorus of "Chak de India" not only honoured the team's remarkable achievement but also captured the essence of a nation's unwavering support and love for its cricketing heroes.

    The T20 World Champion Indian cricket team landed in Mumbai shortly after 5:00 pm local time, pushing back the start of their scheduled two-hour open bus victory parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium. The delay stemmed from an earlier engagement in New Delhi, where the team met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their early morning return from hurricane-hit Barbados.

    During a nearly two-hour interaction over breakfast, Modi and the team reflected on their triumphant journey through the tournament held in the USA and the Caribbean. The Prime Minister’s heartfelt conversations added to the day’s significance, celebrating India's second T20 world title.

    India’s thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa in the final last Saturday marked an end to an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. This latest triumph joins India’s illustrious list of ICC titles, including the 2013 Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and the World Cup victories in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20), and 2011 (ODI).

    Also read: 'True leader': PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 7:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heartwarming Fans anticipating India's T20 WC victory parade clear path for ambulance in Mumbai (WATCH) snt

    Heartwarming! Fans anticipating India's T20 WC victory parade clear path for ambulance in Mumbai (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024 champions' flight gets water salute at Mumbai airport; WATCH viral video snt

    T20 World Cup 2024 champions' flight gets water cannon salute at Mumbai airport; WATCH viral video

    Sea of people throng Mumbai's Marine Drive, Wankhede Stadium to honour T20 WC champions; WATCH viral videos snt

    Sea of people throng Mumbai's Marine Drive, Wankhede Stadium to honour T20 WC champions; WATCH viral videos

    From boos to cheers: 'Hardik, Hardik' chants echo at Wankhede as Mumbai celebrates T20 WC champions (WATCH) snt

    From boos to cheers: 'Hardik, Hardik' chants echo at Wankhede as Mumbai celebrates T20 WC champions (WATCH)

    Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma Fans in Mumbai go berserk ahead of T20 WC-winning team's felicitation (WATCH) snt

    'Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma': Fans in Mumbai go berserk ahead of T20 WC-winning team's felicitation (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Heartwarming Fans anticipating India's T20 WC victory parade clear path for ambulance in Mumbai (WATCH) snt

    Heartwarming! Fans anticipating India's T20 WC victory parade clear path for ambulance in Mumbai (WATCH)

    BJP veteran LK Advani discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospital after brief stay gcw

    BJP veteran LK Advani discharged from Delhi's Apollo Hospital

    Motorola launches razr 50 ultra in india to compete against Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 check specs price more gcw

    Motorola launches Razr 50 Ultra in India, to compete against Samsung Galaxy Flip6; Check specs, price & more

    Car loan: From eligibility to documents needed, a look at step-by-step guide gcw

    Car loan: From eligibility to documents needed, a look at step-by-step guide

    T20 World Cup 2024 champions' flight gets water salute at Mumbai airport; WATCH viral video snt

    T20 World Cup 2024 champions' flight gets water cannon salute at Mumbai airport; WATCH viral video

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon