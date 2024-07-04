Heartwarming! Fans anticipating India's T20 WC victory parade clear path for ambulance in Mumbai (WATCH)

Cricket fans at Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive demonstrated a heartwarming gesture of humanity by swiftly clearing a path for an ambulance amidst their anticipation for Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory parade on Thursday.

The ambulance's seamless passage through the enthusiastic crowd highlighted the spirit of cooperation and respect among fans awaiting the parade honouring their cricketing heroes. As excitement builds, fans eagerly await the celebratory event at Marine Drive, which will eventually culminate at the Wankhede Stadium.

The delay in the team’s arrival from New Delhi, where they met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, pushed back the scheduled start of their victory parade along Marine Drive. Originally planned to commence at 5:00 pm, the parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) to Wankhede Stadium was delayed due to logistical reasons.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans had gathered at Wankhede Stadium, reminiscing the electric atmosphere reminiscent of India's last ODI World Cup triumph in 2011. The stands overflowed with supporters eagerly awaiting the arrival of captain Rohit Sharma and his victorious squad.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the T20 World Cup-winning team to his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Engaging in heartfelt conversations, the Prime Minister reminisced about their triumphant journey through the tournament held in the USA and the Caribbean.

The T20 World Cup champions arrived in Delhi to an atmosphere of fervent excitement, heading straight to the Prime Minister's residence for a hearty breakfast. During their nearly two-hour interaction, the squad celebrated their victory in securing India's second T20 world title.

Their triumph, clinched last Saturday with a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa in the final, ended an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. India's previous ICC titles include the 2013 Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with earlier World Cup successes in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20), and 2011 (ODI).

