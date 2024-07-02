'Arre Mausi ji': PM Modi mocks Congress, compares election results to Sholay's memorable character (WATCH)

"A kid was roaming around with pride that he has got 99 marks. People were also congratulating him. Then his teacher came and said he got 99 marks out of 543, not 100," PM Modi added, highlighting Congress' failure to achieve a significant number of seats in recent elections.

In a fiery address during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 2) took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, likening him to a child boasting about a moral victory after a poor performance.

Using analogies from everyday life and Bollywood, the Prime Minister criticised Gandhi's remarks on Congress' electoral performance.

"A small kid has taken out his cycle and if he falls and starts crying. An elder comes and say that you have not fallen. It is just an ant which has died. The elder just tried to divert the mind of that kid. This is being done right now," PM Modi remarked.

He continued his critique, drawing parallels from academic scenarios to drive home his point.

"A kid was roaming around with pride that he has got 99 marks. People were also congratulating him. Then his teacher came and said he got 99 marks out of 543, not 100," PM Modi added, highlighting Congress' failure to achieve a significant number of seats in recent elections.

PM Modi also invoked a famous character from the Bollywood movie Sholay, Mausi ji, to mock Congress' claims of a moral victory despite electoral defeats. "The statements of Congress leaders have surpassed even the film Sholay. You all must remember Mausi ji from the film Sholay. Teesre baar toh haare hain lekin Mausi, moral victory toh hai naa. (We have lost the third time but Mausi ji, it is a moral victory). Arre Mausi ji 13 Rajyon me zero seat aayi hai to kya hua hero to hai na.. (Mausi, we got zero seats in 13 states but I am a hero)," he quipped.

The Prime Minister concluded by asserting that Congress' performance in the elections signals a significant shift in political dynamics. "From 2024 onwards, the Congress party will be known as the Parjeevi Congress party," he remarked, signaling what he believes to be a decline in the party's influence and standing among the electorate.

