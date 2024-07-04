Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maura Higgins looks SUPER SEXY: Irish model nearly bares it all in racy sheer white dress [PICTURES]

    Maura Higgins, the dynamic host of Love Island US, recently captivated attention in a sheer white dress that accentuated her sun-kissed glow and stunning figure. With her signature curly locks styled to perfection and adorned with statement earrings, Maura exuded elegance and confidence. Her bold fashion choices and glamorous presence continue to make waves, both on-screen and off, solidifying her status as a style icon and media sensation

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 7:46 PM IST

    Maura Higgins

    Maura Higgins turned up the heat in a sheer white dress, flaunting her curves and sun-kissed glow with a flawless makeup palette and smokey winged eyeliner

    article_image2

    Maura Higgins

    The 33-year-old Love Island US host looked stunning as hair stylist Carl Bembridge applied texturizing spray to her voluminous curly locks, enhancing her glamorous look

    article_image3

    Maura Higgins

    Maura paired her racy sheer dress with white lace Brazilian bottoms, striking sultry poses that left little to the imagination and showcased her bold fashion choice

    article_image4

    Maura Higgins

    To complete her look, Maura styled her hair in bouncy curls and accessorized with silver statement earrings, adding a touch of elegance to her daring ensemble

    article_image5

    Maura Higgins

    Known for her impeccable style, Maura Higgins elevated her natural beauty with a sun-kissed glow and flawless makeup, captivating her audience with every pose

    article_image6

    Maura Higgins

    Maura's sizzling look comes after she shared a scantily-clad beach snap from Fiji, where she's filming Love Island Aftersun US, showing off her sensational figure

    article_image7

    Maura Higgins

    Her recent Instagram post from Fiji, where she's filming, featured Maura in a stunning beach outfit, showcasing her fit physique and confident style

    article_image8

    Maura Higgins

    The former islander continues to impress with her daring fashion choices and radiant beauty, making waves both on and off the Love Island set

    article_image9

    Maura Higgins

    Maura's choice of a sheer white dress not only showcased her daring style but also highlighted her impeccable fashion sense, making a bold statement with its intricate lace details and revealing yet tasteful design

