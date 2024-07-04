T20 WC champions' victory parade: Internet stunned as fan spotted on tree close to Team India's bus (WATCH)

The streets of Mumbai were packed with fervent fans on Thursday as the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team kicked off after a two-hour delay.

The streets of Mumbai were packed with fervent fans on Thursday as the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team kicked off after a two-hour delay. The event, which started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point and headed to the Wankhede Stadium, saw an outburst of enthusiasm as a fan climbed a tree to catch a glimpse of the cricket stars on their open bus.

The parade began shortly after 7:30 PM, transforming Marine Drive into a sea of cheering supporters, excited to celebrate the triumph of Rohit Sharma and his men. The delay was caused by the overwhelming crowd, which had brought traffic to a standstill since the team’s arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 5 PM.

Rohit Sharma’s squad had flown in from New Delhi, where they attended a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having returned from Barbados earlier that morning. The team received a hero's welcome, including a 'Water Salute' for their Vistara flight.

As the team proceeded towards Wankhede Stadium, the fans' excitement reached a peak. One ardent supporter went as far as climbing a tree to get a better view of the players. The fan’s daring move captured the essence of the city's cricket fever and quickly went viral on social media, with videos and photos spreading rapidly.

"The Victory parade has started in Mumbai! A fan climbed on the trees to see the Indian players on the bus. This is insane!" wrote on social media user.

Another added, "A fan is perched on a tree during the victory parade of the World Cup Trophy at Marine Drive in Mumbai!"

The iconic Wankhede Stadium, a site of India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory, opened its doors to fans who quickly filled the stands. Thousands more gathered outside as the gates closed at 5 PM, creating an electrifying atmosphere despite intermittent rain and high humidity.

Inside the stadium, the rain couldn’t dampen the spirits. Fans, undeterred by the weather, engaged in a rain-dance party as the DJ played a mix of songs, including Vengaboys' 'To Brazil' and the unofficial sports anthem "Chak De India." The crowd’s energy soared with chants of ‘Sachin… Sachin,’ ‘Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!’ and ‘India… India,’ adding to the festive mood.

The fans who secured seats inside endured a lack of food and water but remained glued to their spots, showcasing their dedication and passion. The chaos outside saw people running in all directions, losing footwear and leaving behind debris in their rush to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes.

