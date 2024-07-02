Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hathras tragedy: 27, including 3 children, killed in religious event stampede (WATCH)

    The incident reportedly took place as the religious ceremony was concluding. Panic spread among the devotees, leading to a chaotic stampede. Several individuals, including women and children, were injured in the turmoil.

    Uttar Pradesh's Hathras religious event ends in tragedy: Stampede leaves several feared dead (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    A tragic stampede took place during a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday (July 2) claiming the lives of 27 individuals, including three children. The incident occurred following a satsang organised by the Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavna Samagam Committee for Lord Shiva, where a large crowd had gathered.

    Confirming the incident, Chief Medical Officer Rajkumar Aggarwal said, "We have received 27 bodies so far."

    'Ground reality, facts': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker over expunged remarks

    Etah SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh elaborated on the details and said, "A religious event was ongoing in a village of Hathras district when the stampede occurred. Twenty-seven bodies, including 23 women, three children, and one man, have been received at Etah Hospital. The injured have not yet reached the hospital, and further investigation is underway."

    In response to the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly directed officials to the scene to expedite relief efforts. He stressed the importance of providing immediate medical care to the injured and ensuring all necessary support is extended to the affected families.

    The Chief Minister dispatched the Director General of Police along with senior ministers and the Chief Secretary to oversee the situation firsthand and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

    After postponement, NEET-PG exam to be held this month with new security measures

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 5:12 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After postponement, NEET-PG exam to be held this month with new security measures AJR

    After postponement, NEET-PG exam to be held this month with new security measures

    Kerala: Woman who went missing 15 years ago suspected to have killed, buried in Alappuzha kala missing case anr

    Kerala: Woman who went missing 15 years ago suspected to have killed, buried in Alappuzha

    11 hour ordeal: Google Maps misguides 5 Odisha students into dense forest, rescued AJR

    11-hour ordeal: Google Maps misguides 5 Odisha students into dense forest, rescued

    Ground reality, facts': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker over expunged remarks AJR

    'Ground reality, facts': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker over expunged remarks

    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant anr

    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant

    Recent Stories

    Kalki 2898 AD: Not Deepika Padukone, but THIS actress was first choice RKK

    Kalki 2898 AD: Not Deepika Padukone, but THIS actress was first choice

    Top 5 essentials to keep your car monsoon-ready gcw

    Top 5 essentials to keep your car monsoon-ready

    Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at The Locarno Film Festival for his legacy in the film industry RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at The Locarno Film Festival for his legacy in the film industry

    7 signs your date might not be a good partner vkp

    7 signs your date might not be a good partner

    5 ways to avoid dengue fever during monsoon anr

    5 ways to avoid dengue fever during monsoon

    Recent Videos

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon