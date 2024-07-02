Hathras tragedy: 27, including 3 children, killed in religious event stampede (WATCH)

The incident reportedly took place as the religious ceremony was concluding. Panic spread among the devotees, leading to a chaotic stampede. Several individuals, including women and children, were injured in the turmoil.

A tragic stampede took place during a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday (July 2) claiming the lives of 27 individuals, including three children. The incident occurred following a satsang organised by the Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavna Samagam Committee for Lord Shiva, where a large crowd had gathered.

Confirming the incident, Chief Medical Officer Rajkumar Aggarwal said, "We have received 27 bodies so far."

Etah SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh elaborated on the details and said, "A religious event was ongoing in a village of Hathras district when the stampede occurred. Twenty-seven bodies, including 23 women, three children, and one man, have been received at Etah Hospital. The injured have not yet reached the hospital, and further investigation is underway."

In response to the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly directed officials to the scene to expedite relief efforts. He stressed the importance of providing immediate medical care to the injured and ensuring all necessary support is extended to the affected families.

The Chief Minister dispatched the Director General of Police along with senior ministers and the Chief Secretary to oversee the situation firsthand and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

