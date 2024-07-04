Team India celebrates T20 WC 2024 triumph with jubilant open bus victory parade in Mumbai; WATCH fan frenzy

The streets of Mumbai came alive with jubilant celebrations as the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team held a grand open bus victory parade amidst a frenzy of fanfare on Thursday.

The streets of Mumbai came alive with jubilant celebrations as the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team held a grand open bus victory parade amidst a frenzy of fanfare on Thursday. The triumphant players, fresh from their euphoric return to India, were greeted with an outpouring of love and admiration from thousands of fans who thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

Also read: Sea of people throng Mumbai's Marine Drive, Wankhede Stadium to honour T20 WC champions; WATCH viral videos

The open bus road show, which began from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium in the city, came after the team held a special breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi. The team, who defeated South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final in Bridgetown, arrived in Mumbai to a hero’s welcome, with fans lining the streets, waving flags, and chanting slogans in support of their cricketing idols.

The open bus, adorned with images of the victorious T20 World Cup team, moved slowly through the sea of fans. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who raised the coveted trophy for all to see, was particularly emotional, given his deep connection to the city.

Star batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom announced their retirement from T20 internationals after this World Cup, received deafening cheers every time they waved or smiled at the crowd. Fans also showed immense appreciation for other key players.

Suryakumar Yadav, whose sensational catch of David Miller in the final was a turning point, was one of the most animated, engaging with the crowd and expressing his gratitude. Rishabh Pant, making a remarkable return to international cricket after a life-threatening car accident, and Hardik Pandya, who was booed during the IPL 2024, were also showered with love and applause.

Also read: From boos to cheers: 'Hardik, Hardik' chants echo at Wankhede as Mumbai celebrates T20 WC champions (WATCH)

The team’s journey to Mumbai followed their arrival in Delhi earlier in the day. Despite monsoon showers and heavy security deployment, hundreds of supporters waited outside the airport, holding placards and waving the national flag. The players, though weary from their long journey, joined in the celebrations with dances and cake-cutting ceremonies at their hotel.

After their meeting with PM Modi, where they spent close to two hours at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, the team flew to Mumbai, continuing their hectic yet joyous schedule.

The celebrations will culminate in a grand felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other dignitaries are expected to attend the event, joining the team's celebration marking their historic achievement.

The ceremony was reminiscent of the road show held 17 years ago when Dhoni's team celebrated their victory in the inaugural 2007 World T20. The 2024 T20 World Cup victory marks India’s second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. The players, through their indomitable spirit and exemplary performance, have once again proven why cricket remains the most passionately followed sport in the country.

Latest Videos