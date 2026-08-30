Odisha's Nayagarh Police seized 3,250 litres of illicit country-made liquor near Odagaon. Officers intercepted a pickup van, recovering 32,500 pouches. The driver was arrested, and a case has been registered under the Odisha Excise Act.

Odisha's Nayagarh Police has intensified its crackdown against the illegal liquor trade in the district under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. As part of the ongoing drive, a team from the Odagaon Police Station intercepted an illegal country-made (Illicit Distilled/ID) liquor smuggling attempt near Rohibanka, Odagaon, on August 29.

Massive Illicit Liquor Haul Seized

Acting on reliable intelligence, the police checking team intercepted an Ashok Leyland pickup van travelling from Karchuli in Ganjam toward Odagaon. Upon searching the vehicle, officers seized a massive consignment of ID liquor being transported without any valid license or permit.

During the search, police recovered 65 Jari bags carrying a total of 32,500 pouches (100 ml each), containing 3,250 litres of illicit distilled liquor. The pickup vehicle used for transportation was also impounded on the spot.

Driver Arrested, Case Registered

Police apprehended one accused driver at the scene, identified as Chinmaya Pradhan (27), residing on Karchuli Main Road under the Buguda Police Station limits in Ganjam district. A case has been formally registered at the Odagaon Police Station under Section 52(a) of the Odisha Excise Act.

Investigation Underway

The Inspector of Odagaon PS has taken over as the Investigation Officer (I.O.) of the case. Further investigation is actively underway to trace the origin of the contraband and unearth both backward and forward linkages involved in the racket. Further details awaited. (ANI)