16 Keralites have returned home safely from flood-hit Nepal, confirms CM VD Satheesan. 45 more travellers are confirmed safe, with return arrangements underway. 7 individuals, including 4 Australian citizens of Kerala origin, remain to be contacted.

Keralites Return Safely from Nepal

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Saturday stated that 16 Keralites have safely returned home from flood-hit Nepal. The returned group includes 14 individuals from Kochi, along with Sruthi Shikhamani from Kakkanad and Rineeth Mohan from Piravom.

In a post shared on X, Satheesan confirmed that 16 Keralites have successfully returned home, while government agencies are actively facilitating transit for others. 45 travellers have been accounted for and confirmed safe across various transit points in Nepal and India. Active arrangements are in progress to facilitate their journey back to Kerala. Under directions from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO Kerala), NORKA Roots, and the Delhi Non-Resident Keralites (NRK) Development Office, official agencies continue to provide ground support. These offices are coordinating transit logistics, temporary accommodation, and onward travel arrangements for all affected citizens reaching India from Nepal. "Nepal Flash Flood Update: 16 Keralites have returned home safely, including a 14-member group from Kochi, Sruthi Shikhamani (Kakkanad), and Rineeth Mohan (Piravom). 45 travellers are confirmed safe across Nepal and Indian transit locations, with return arrangements underway. 7 individuals remain to be contacted (including 4 Australian citizens of Keralam origin). Their details are actively coordinated with @MEAIndia. Under directions from @CMOKeralam @norkaroots1 and the Delhi NRK Development Office continue to facilitate transit and return travel arrangements for everyone reaching India," said CM VD Satheesan.

One Survivor's Journey Home

Rineeth Mohan, a native of Piravom in Ernakulam, travelled to Nepal on August 23 for a holiday. He was near Pokhara when the flash floods occurred. After his family informed him about the situation, he decided to return home. He could not be contacted after losing his phone while travelling to Delhi, as per the release. Rineeth boarded a train from Delhi to Kerala on August 27 and reached home.

Devastating Toll from Nepal Floods

Meanwhile, the death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). As of 6:30 pm, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge. Additionally, 287 Indian nationals and 128 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) remain unaccounted for across the impacted zones.

Rescue Operations for Indian Nationals

However, four Indian nationals trapped at a hydropower project in Rasuwa were rescued today as search and emergency operations intensify across Nepal following catastrophic flash flooding, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed in an official update issued on Saturday evening. The rescued individuals, identified by the Ministry as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar, and Mohammed Minhajuddin, are being transported to Kathmandu.

According to official figures released by the MEA, 88 Indian nationals have been rescued from flood-affected regions so far. Currently, 120 Indian nationals have successfully crossed into Nepal from China earlier today. (ANI)