BJP National President Nitin Nabin chaired a meeting in New Delhi to discuss youth outreach. Senior leaders attended to strategize on strengthening engagement with young people, aligning with PM Modi's focus on youth for India's future.

BJP Chairs Meeting on Youth Engagement

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday chaired an important meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi to discuss issues concerning the youth and strengthen the party's outreach and engagement with young people across the country.

The meeting, which began at the BJP headquarters, is being attended by two to three leaders from each state. The discussions are focused on key issues concerning the youth, along with strategies to establish stronger communication and dialogue with the younger generation.

Several senior BJP leaders arrived the party headquarters to attend the meeting, including BJP MPs Ravi Kishan, Kamlesh Paswan, Guru Prakash Paswan, Hemang Joshi, Yogendra Chandolia, Raju Bista. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and former Union Minister Smriti Irani are also attending the meeting.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on strengthening the BJP's youth outreach and developing a coordinated strategy for greater engagement with the younger generation. The discussions come amid the BJP's broader focus on connecting with the younger generation and addressing issues concerning their aspirations, participation and role in the country's development.

PM Modi's Vision for India's Youth

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed the youth at the centre of India's vision for the future and called upon them to take a resolve to build the country when it celebrates 100 years of independence.

Addressing the PharmInnova Awards Ceremony-2026 in Ahmedabad, Shah said that youth are at the centre of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's future and highlighted the three key objectives outlined during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. "Our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal for all of us, and the highest goal among them is for the youth. When the 75th year of the country's independence arrived, he decided to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'," Shah said.

Shah said that during the celebrations, Prime Minister Modi suggested a three-part approach to connect the younger generation with India's past, present and future.

Connecting Youth with India's Past

"First, we should teach our young generation the complete struggle and movement for independence from 1857 to 1947," the Home Minister said, stressing the importance of making youth aware of the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

Highlighting Post-Independence Progress

He said the second objective was to inform the younger generation about India's progress since independence. "Second, we should tell them what India has achieved from August 15, 1947, to August 15, 2022," Shah said.

Pledge for India's Future

Speaking about the third objective, Shah said that the youth should take a pledge on the kind of India they want to build when the country completes 100 years of independence. (ANI)