In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s targeted military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), local residents across Jammu and Kashmir have voiced overwhelming support for the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India launches 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam attack.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Locals in J&K express happiness and support for India's response (Watch)
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism: S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has shared a one-line message for the world hours after Indian armed forces struck multiple terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam attack.
Taking to social media, the foreign minister said, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism."
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: More information on terrorist hotbed targeted by Indian armed forces
Markaz Subhan Allah, Jaish-e-Mohammad Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan- This Markaz serves as the operational headquarter of JeM and associated with terrorist plannings including Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019. Perpetrators of Pulwama attack were trained at this camp: Source to ANI.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Missiles land, explosions, blackout: First visuals of Op Sindoor by India in Pak, PoK | WATCH
Loud explosions were heard just after midnight near Muzaffarabad in PoJK, followed by a citywide blackout.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: 4 targets of JeM, 3 of LeT, 2 of Hizbul Mujahideen terror groups hit
Operation Sindoor targeted key infrastructure of three major terrorist organizations:
- Four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facilities
- Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) installations
- Two Hizbul Mujahideen locations
The strikes, utilising special precision munitions, were carried out at multiple locations.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh speaks to Army, Air Force and Navy chiefs following Operation Sindoor
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, according to the sources.
The conversation happened in the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces where they destroyed terrorist hideouts on Wednesday night.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Press briefing on Operation Sindoor at 10:00 AM today: Defence Ministry
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Operation Sindoor: Why Rafael jets were chosen for India's Pahalgam retaliation?
Operation Sindoor involved the use of French-origin Rafale fighter jets to engage multiple targets. While the Indian Air Force has not disclosed the exact number of Rafales involved, sources within the defence and security establishment confirmed that SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions were deployed during the strike.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Op Sindoor: India strikes deepest inside undisputed Pakistani territory since 1971 war, all 3 forces used
CNN reported that the last time India struck inside Pakistan's undisputed territory was in 2019, when Indian fighter jets carried out airstrikes following a deadly suicide bombing in Pulwama that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hours, cancels flights
In the aftermath of India's precision missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan has closed its airspace for 48 hours, citing national security concerns. The development has caused widespread disruption to international and domestic flight operations across the region.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Why Operation 'Sindoor'? India's fury, a widow's grief and payback for Pahalgam massacre
Operation Sindoor is India's symbolic and strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, honouring the victims through a mission name steeped in cultural and emotional significance.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: 3 civilians killed in firing, artillery shelling by Pakistan across LoC
Three civilians were killed late Tuesday night as Pakistan resorted to arbitrary and indiscriminate firing across the Line of Control and the International Border, the Army said this morning.
The Indian Army said a "proportionate" response had been made.
The firing came hours after the Indian armed forces launched precision strikes at terror training camps - run by the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba - inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in a first military response to last month's Pahalgam terror attack.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: All pilots involved in Operation Sindooor have returned safely
All pilots who were involved in Operation Sindooor have been accounted for. They have returned safely.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: PM Modi calls Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 11 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at 11 AM today amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: India briefs global powers after precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan, PoK
According to government sources, India reached out to several major countries, including the US, UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to brief them on the military action.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Which are the 9 terror sites that India struck in Pakistan, PoK? List here
The Indian armed forces early Wednesday launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Bahawalpur, a known stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: BJP praises Indian Forces, says 'Modi ji ne bata diya'
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that on April 22, the terrorists said, "Modi ko bol dena" and today, "Modi Ji ne bata diya". He added that this demonstrates there is a strong government in India and described it as a slap on those who support Pakistan. Gupta further expressed that the nation should congratulate the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for successfully carrying out this operation.
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that Pakistan is not going to survive for long. According to Gupta, Pakistan is going to be divided into several parts and will be removed from the map of the world.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: India deploys loitering munitions in precision strikes on terror camps
Precision strike weapon systems from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, including loitering munitions, were employed in Operation Sindoor, which successfully targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources confirmed to ANI.
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Four targets in Pakistan, five in PoK
Of the nine targets successfully hit by the Indian forces, four are in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The targets in Pakistan include Bahawalpur, Muridke and Sialkot. Special precision munitions were used to target the terror camps. The three services jointly carried out the operation and mobilisation of assets and troops: Sources
Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Opposition unites in praise of India's 'Operation Sindoor' strikes on PoJK terror camps
Hours after the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' and struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), several opposition leaders came out in support of the Army, praising the precision strikes across the border that came in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.