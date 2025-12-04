- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai Wakes to Chilly Morning as Temperature Falls Below 20°C; Check
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai Wakes to Chilly Morning as Temperature Falls Below 20°C; Check
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai woke up to an unusually chilly and foggy morning as temperatures dipped below 20°C, but the rest of the day—and the week ahead—promises warm, sunny, and stable conditions with no rain in sight
A Chilly, Foggy Start to the Day
Mumbai experienced a noticeably cool Thursday morning, with temperatures slipping to around 18°C. Dry overnight conditions and clear skies contributed to the sharper dip, while the previous day’s maximum touched 33°C—slightly lower than what is usually expected at this time of year.
Week-Long Clear and Sunny Weather Ahead
The extended forecast shows a consistent pattern of bright, cloudless days from December 4 to 9. Each day is expected to remain clear, offering plenty of sunshine with no signs of haze, rain, or any atmospheric disturbance. The city is set for a warm but pleasant stretch of weather.
Past 24-Hour Weather Summary
The last 24 hours remained completely dry with zero rainfall recorded. The minimum temperature was 18.0°C, nearly 2°C below normal, while the maximum of 33.0°C was just slightly under the season’s average. Morning humidity stood at 53%, though the evening value was unavailable.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.