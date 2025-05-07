India conducted a precision strike on the Markaz Subhan Allah compound in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, a key headquarters and training camp for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, India has successfully carried out a precision strike and Markaz Subhan Allah compound in Bahawalpur in Pakistan is one among them. This compound served as the key headquarters and training camp for the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A video of the building in ruins has emerged, proving the effectiveness of the Indian military strike in retaliation to cross-border terrorism.

The Markaz Subhan Allah compound was a crucial nerve centre for JeM's terrorist activities, functioning as both an ideological base and a training ground for operatives. By targeting this facility, India has sent a strong message in response to ongoing cross-border threats and militant infiltration attempts.

The precision strike has caused substantial damage to the compound, leaving it in complete ruins. The once-bustling hub is now reduced to rubble, thereby crippling JeM's operational capabilities.