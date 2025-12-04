BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the DMK govt over the 'disruption' of the Karthigai Deepam festival in Thirupparankundram. She alleged violation of Hindu rights, accusing the police of favouring Communist allies and targeting BJP workers.

BJP Leader Alleges Disruption of Karthigai Deepam Festival

Former Puducherry Lt Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the 'disruption' of the Karthigai Deepam festival in Thirupparankundram, alleging that Hindu rights had been violated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a statement on Wednesday, Soundararajan said the festival, which should have been conducted peacefully, had been disturbed due to "selfish political motives." She claimed that despite a court order, the rights of Hindu devotees had not been honoured. She alleged that the police acted to "satisfy Communist allies," adding that BJP and Hindu Munnani workers were targeted. "This is unacceptable. The uprising of Hindus will become the downfall of the DMK," she said.

DMK Accused of 'Anti-Hindu Stance'

The BJP leader also accused the ruling party of selectively accepting court orders. "When court rulings favour them, they accept them; when they don't, they question the judiciary. This is a clear expression of the DMK's anti-Hindu stance," she said.

Soundararajan added that no other state required Hindus to "struggle this much" for their rights and asserted that the DMK would face consequences in the 2026 elections.

Criticism Extends to INDIA Alliance

She further criticised the INDIA alliance, alleging that it "sows division" by not extending greetings for Hindu festivals. She said, "The DMK will pay a heavy price in 2026 for keeping Communists who praise the government for stripping away Hindu rights within their alliance."

There was no immediate response from the ruling DMK on the allegations.