During the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Operation Sindoor as a “perfect strike” while briefing key Cabinet colleagues on India’s precision airstrikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"It’s a proud moment for all of us," the PM said, as per officials present in the meeting.

According to sources, the Prime Minister praised the Indian Army for carrying out the mission with precision, exactly as planned. Cabinet ministers expressed full confidence in PM Modi's leadership and said the nation stood firmly behind him in the fight against terrorism.

The operation, launched in response to the Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 people, hit nine camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Sources said the PM lauded the accuracy and impact of the mission, calling it a calibrated show of strength with minimal collateral damage.

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday shared comprehensive details of Operation Sindoor, a high-precision, multi-branch military strike launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and was aimed at dismantling networks responsible for cross-border terror activities.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Indian forces successfully hit nine terror sites—four inside Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes were carried out using advanced precision-guided munitions and involved coordinated efforts by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The mission specifically focused on locations linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), with the objective of neutralizing their leadership and training infrastructure. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitored the operation in real time as it unfolded overnight.

Defence officials emphasized that the targets were carefully chosen based on credible intelligence, and the strikes were calibrated to avoid civilian and military installations unrelated to terror activity.