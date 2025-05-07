India’s Operation Sindoor not only avenged the recent Pahalgam terror attack but also sought justice for nearly two decades of Pakistan-backed terrorism.

New Delhi: Amid rapid simmering tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbouring countries, India on Wednesday not only took revenge of Pahalgam terror attack under codenamed “Operation Sindoor” but also of other attacks which have been carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terror groups since 2001, including attacks on Parliament, Akshardham, Mumbai, Uri and Pulwama.

Hours after conduct of successful, focused, measured and non-escalatory strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media and said that intel inputs suggested that Pakistan-based terrorist modules would impend further attacks against India. “There was thus a compulsion both to deter and to pre-empt.”

Vikram Misri Briefs Media on Measured Response

During his briefing, Indian military showed an around 1.40 minutes video, featuring all those Pakistan-backed terrorist attacks took place since 2001. Those attacks — Parliament attack 2001, Akshardham 2002, Mumbai attacks 2008, Uri attack 2016, Pulwama attack 2019 and the latest Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan's Inaction: India Calls Out the Neighbour’s Denials

On April 22, The Resistance Force (TRF), which is an active offshoot of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), had initially claimed that it attacked the tourists and killed 26 of them. However, later it retracted its claim, citing their social media handles were hacked.

Misri said: “Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control. Instead, all it has indulged in are denials and allegations.”

Speaking about this morning’s strike, Misri said: “India exercised its right to respond and pre-empt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks. These actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible.”

“They focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India.”

He also stated that India's latest actions should be seen in the context of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) statement, which was issued on April 25, stating: “The need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”