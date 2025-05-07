In a decisive military response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, India’s armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Wednesday. The operation, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, is being hailed as a strong message to Pakistan for its continued support of cross-border terrorism.

The airstrikes, lasting 25 minutes, successfully destroyed key terrorist infrastructures, including the infamous Muridke base, home to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Bahawalpur, a stronghold of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). These camps have been long-associated with orchestrating attacks on Indian soil.

Striking terror infrastructure

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, during the high-level press briefing in the capital, presented videos showing the destruction of the terrorist camps in Muridke and other locations. She explained that the strikes were swift, leaving no room for retaliation, with the mission lasting a precise 25 minutes. Qureshi further emphasized that the Muridke base had been a training ground for key figures involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, such as Ajmal Kasab and David Headley.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh provided additional insight into the operation's goal, stating, "Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families." The operation successfully targeted nine terror camps, with careful consideration given to avoid civilian casualties.

WATCH: Full video of India targeting terror sites in Pakistan, PoJK

Pakistan’s Terror Agenda Exposed

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, addressed the media, detailing the operation's strategic nature. He assured the public that the military actions were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," emphasizing that civilian infrastructure and lives were deliberately spared.

“As you are all aware, on April 22, 2025, Pakistani and Pakistan-trained terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a savage attack on Indian tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in India. They murdered 26 people, including one national of Nepal, causing the largest number of civilian casualties in a terrorist attack in India since the 26th November 2008 attacks in Mumbai," he said in his opening remarks.

He described the brutality of the assault, stating, “The attack in Pahalgam was marked by extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with headshots from close range and in front of their families. Family members were deliberately traumatized through the manner of the killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message.”

Misri said the aim of the terror strike was to derail normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt the growing tourism economy in the region. “The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining the normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir. In particular, it was designed to impact the mainstay of the economy, tourism, with a record 23 million tourists visiting the valley last year,” he noted.

Sajid Mir, TRF and the Pattern of Deception

According to Misri, the motive was twofold — to destabilize development and to incite communal unrest. “The calculation, presumably, was that harming growth and development in the Union Territory would help keep it backward and create fertile ground for continued cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. The manner of the attack was also driven by an objective of provoking communal discord, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the Nation.”

A terror outfit called The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the massacre. Misri described the group as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba. “A group calling itself ‘The Resistance Front’ has claimed responsibility for the attack. This group is a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba,” he said.

India had previously flagged concerns about TRF to the UN’s 1267 Sanctions Committee in its reports submitted in May and November 2024. “It is notable that India had given inputs about the TRF in the half-yearly report to the monitoring team of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee in May and November 2024, bringing out its role as a cover for Pakistan-based terrorist groups.”

He also highlighted Pakistan’s repeated efforts to downplay TRF’s role at global forums. “Pakistan's pressure to remove references to TRF in the April 25 UN Security Council Press Statement is notable in this regard.”

Misri said Indian intelligence agencies have made substantial progress in identifying the terrorists behind the Pahalgam massacre and their handlers across the border. “Investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have brought out the communication notes of terrorists in and to Pakistan. The claims made by the Resistance Front and their reposting by known social media handles of the Lashkar-e-Taiba speak for themselves.”

He added that “Identification of the attackers based on eyewitness accounts, as well as other information available to law enforcement agencies, has also progressed. Our intelligence has developed an accurate picture of the planners and backers of this team.”

Taking a broader view, Misri said the recent attack follows Pakistan’s long-standing pattern of supporting cross-border terrorism. “The features of this attack also tie in with Pakistan's long track record of perpetrating cross-border terror in India, which is well documented, and beyond question.”

He condemned Pakistan's sheltering of terrorists, stating, “Pakistan also has a well-deserved reputation as a haven for terrorists from around the world, with internationally proscribed terrorists enjoying impunity there.”

Misri called out Islamabad’s habit of misleading the world, pointing to the case of 26/11 handler Sajid Mir. “In addition, Pakistan has been known to willfully mislead the world and international forums, such as the Financial Action Task Force, on this issue. The Sajid Mir case, in which this terrorist was declared dead and then, in response to international pressure, brought back to life, found alive and arrested, is the most glaring example.”

Following the Pahalgam attack, India had announced initial diplomatic and security measures on April 23. But with no meaningful response from Pakistan, a further calibrated response was decided.

“It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22nd April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control,” Misri said.

A Calibrated Strike to Pre-empt Future Attacks

He added that India had credible intelligence of imminent attacks being planned by terror groups based in Pakistan. “Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. There was thus a compulsion both to deter and to pre-empt.”

Outlining the rationale behind Operation Sindoor, he said: “Earlier this morning as you would be aware India exercised its right to respond and pre-empt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks. These actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible. They focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India.”

Referring to the April 25 UN Security Council statement, Misri said India’s actions were consistent with global calls for accountability. “You would also recall that the Security Council on 25th April 2025 had issued a Press Statement on the Pahalgam terror attack, underlining, and I quote, ‘The need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice’. India's latest actions should be seen in this context.”

The operation, planned with precision and restraint, marks a significant moment in India's counter-terror posture — one aimed at justice, deterrence, and the protection of civilian lives.