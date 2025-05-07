Pakistan authorizes its military to take "corresponding actions" following India's Operation Sindoor missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK.

Pakistan has officially authorized its armed forces to undertake “corresponding actions” in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, which involved coordinated missile, air, and drone strikes targeting destroying nine terror sites within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The announcement came shortly after a high-level National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad—just hours after India retaliated for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

“In consonance with Article-51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty,” a statement from the Pakistan PMO read.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard,” it added.

The NSC meeting, which lasted over two hours, brought together cabinet ministers, service chiefs, and senior security officials to deliberate on what Pakistan has described as “India’s unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful act of war.” The Pakistani side claimed that Indian strikes deliberately targeted civilian areas across several locations causing deaths and damaging civilian infrastructure. It further claimed that critical infrastructure like the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project had also been targeted.

Despite Indian Army providing visual proof of the terror sites destroyed, Pakistan continued to reject India’s claim that the targets were terrorist camps, stating that no such facilities exist on its soil. The Pakistani government said it had previously offered a “credible, transparent and neutral investigation” following the April 22 Pahalgam attack—an offer it claims India rejected.

India exposes Pakistan's terror nexus with Operation Sindoor

At a briefing on Operation Sindoor in which nine terrorist camps were targeted, Foreign Secretay Vikram Misri said the terror attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their families.

"The family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

Misri said that Indian intelligence agencies had been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

"Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives, she said.

Col Sofiya Qureshi showed some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps.

(With inputs from ANI)