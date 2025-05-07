Over 200 flights have been cancelled and 18 airports shut in northern and western India after missile strikes under Operation Sindoor. Airlines are offering refunds or rescheduling amid ongoing airspace restrictions.

India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack has triggered major disruptions in civil aviation, with over 200 flights cancelled and 18 airports temporarily shut following precision missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday morning.

The airstrikes, part of Operation Sindoor, prompted aviation authorities to issue urgent NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen), leading to widespread suspension of civilian air operations in several parts of northern and western India. Affected airports include Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Bhuj, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bikaner, and Dharamshala.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, cancelled around 160 flights and warned of further schedule changes across its network. “Flights to/from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, and Jodhpur stand cancelled for the day. Customers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport,” the airline said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Air India also announced sweeping cancellations across multiple stations including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Bhuj, Rajkot, and Jamnagar. “Flights are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May following directives from aviation authorities,” the airline said, offering affected passengers either full refunds or a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges.

SpiceJet and Akasa Air have followed suit, suspending operations at several impacted locations and issuing advisories urging passengers to stay updated via official channels. Foreign carriers operating in the region have also reported disruptions, although details remain limited.

The closures are precautionary as India remains on high alert after successfully targeting at least nine terror training camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The airspace restrictions are expected to be reassessed based on real-time security developments and defence coordination.

As the situation evolves, passengers are advised to remain in touch with airlines and avoid non-essential travel to the affected regions.