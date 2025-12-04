- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued Amid Deep Depression; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains in Andhra Pradesh and cold waves in Telangana are making people's lives difficult. Do you know what the weather conditions will be like in the Telugu states today (December 4, Thursday)?
Weather conditions in the Telugu states
The monsoon is over, but rains continue in the Telugu states. With winter's arrival, people face cold winds and heavy downpours. Weather conditions are unlikely to improve soon.
Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
Cyclone Ditwa has weakened into a severe low-pressure system. APSDMA says rains will continue in AP, with heavy showers expected. Stay alert and take health precautions.
Heavy rains in AP
Heavy rains are hitting Tirupati, Nellore, and Konaseema and will continue today. Moderate to heavy showers are also likely in several other districts, with light rain in Rayalaseema.
Rains in these Telangana districts
In Telangana, the Hyderabad weather center forecasts light to moderate rain today in districts like Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Khammam.
Cold wave grips Telangana again
Temperatures are dropping again in Telangana, hitting single digits in Adilabad. The cold is set to intensify, peaking after Dec 9, especially in north and west Telangana.
