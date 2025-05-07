The Indian Army released footage of a missile strike on the Abbas Terrorist Camp in Kotli, PoJK, identified as a key Lashkar-e-Taiba training hub for suicide bombers.

Indian Army has released videos showing missile strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoJK as part of Operation Sindoor. The targets, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen, were destroyed in a coordinated operation following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, mostly civilians and tourists.

Indian Army on Wednesday released footage of its missile strike on the Abbas Terrorist Camp in Kotli, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), claiming it was a key Lashkar-e-Taiba hub for training suicide bombers.

According to the Army, the camp served as a major nerve centre where over 50 terrorists were being trained, and housed critical infrastructure used by LeT operatives. The strike, part of Operation Sindoor, marks one of the most significant hits on Pakistan-backed terror infrastructure in recent years.

Indian Army's Target 1 — Abbas Terrorist Camp in Kotli

After revealing details of the terror camps hit during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army on Wednesday shared specific information about Target 1 — the Abbas Terrorist Camp in Kotli, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The camp, located about 13 km from the Line of Control (LoC), was destroyed at 1:04 AM on May 7 in a precision missile strike.

In a post on X, the Army described the site as a “nerve centre for training suicide bombers” belonging to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It said the camp had been training over 50 terrorists and was a critical hub for cross-border terror planning.

The strike was part of a broader retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, including tourists. In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian forces targeted nine terror sites in total — four in Pakistan and five in PoK. Key targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammed base in Bahawalpur and the LeT headquarters in Muridke.

Meanwhile, the Union government has called an all-party meeting at 11 AM on Thursday to brief political leaders about the operation and the national security situation.

PM Modi briefs President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday afternoon and briefed her about Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces’ precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The meeting took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the President’s office shared photos of the interaction on social media platform X.

During the early morning operation, India targeted nine terror sites linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). These locations included headquarters, training centres, and launch pads used to plan and carry out attacks against India.

The military action came two weeks after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed. Operation Sindoor was described as a coordinated and focused strike, aimed at dismantling the core infrastructure of terrorist groups operating from across the border.