user
user icon

Only 1% of India's air pollution funds utilized amid dire situation, parliamentary panel expresses concern

India faces a severe air pollution crisis, yet allocated funds for pollution control remain largely unutilized. A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the environment ministry's inaction, which is exacerbating the already dire situation.

Only 1% of India's air pollution funds utilized amid dire situation, parliamentary panel expresses concern dmn
Deepu Mohan
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 8:48 PM IST

New Delhi: India's air pollution crisis has reached alarming levels, with a parliamentary panel sounding the alarm on the underutilization of funds allocated to tackle this issue. Despite allocating Rs 858 crore for pollution control in the 2024-25 financial year, a staggering 99% of these funds remain unutilized, with only Rs 7.22 crore spent as of January 31.

Also Read: Namma metro fare hike drives Bengaluru commuters to private vehicles, triggers air pollution surge

The primary objective of the 'Control of Pollution' scheme is to monitor air quality, implement pollution mitigation measures, and track water quality and noise levels. However, the environment ministry's failure to secure approval for the scheme's continuation has resulted in this gross underutilization of funds.

The parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests, and climate change expressed shock and disappointment at this development, emphasizing that the ministry's inaction is exacerbating the already dire air pollution scenario. The committee urged the ministry to introspect and address the reasons behind this underutilization.

“At a time when the ministry is required to address the grave and critical challenge of deteriorating air quality, the ministry has not been able to decide the continuation of the concerned scheme, as a result of which not even 1% of the funds allocated for the scheme have been utilised so far,” the panel said.

In response, the ministry told the panel that the utilisation of majority of the funds in the scheme for the financial year 2024-25 could not be made till now as the approval for the continuation of the ‘Control of Pollution’ scheme till FY 2025-26 is being awaited.

Grim scenario

India's air pollution scenario is indeed very grim, affecting the entire population and resulting in various health issues and ecological damage. The committee noted that while Delhi's air quality has been in the news, other cities in the country are also experiencing high air quality index levels.

The rising environmental pollution in the country not only results in a number of pollution-related human diseases and health conditions but also negatively impacts the ecology. 

Also Read: "Today it was a Marlboro Light": Vir Das's dig at Mumbai's air pollution

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP's 8-year rule in UP, alleges corruption and loot under Yogi government ddr

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP's 8-year rule in UP, alleges corruption and loot under Yogi government

IMD warns of double heatwave days in Northwest India this Summer ddr

North India to sizzle: IMD warns of nearly double the heatwave days this summer

Defence Ministry inks contracts with Bharat Forge and TASL worth Rs 6,900 crore ddr

Defence Ministry inks contracts with Bharat Forge and TASL worth Rs 6,900 crore

China rocket force and the manifestation dilemma: Evolving nuclear strategy and its implications for India snt

China's rocket force and the manifestation dilemma: Evolving nuclear strategy and its implications for India

India's fuel consumption decline to 12-month low as shift towards EVs and CNG gains momentum dmn

India's fuel consumption decline to 12-month low as shift towards EVs and CNG gains momentum

Recent Stories

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production dmn

"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon