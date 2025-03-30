Yogi govt orders closure of illegal slaughterhouses and meat ban near religious sites till April 6

Read Full Article

Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict orders to shut down illegal slaughterhouses and enforce a ban on the sale of meat within a 500-meter radius of religious sites.

Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, has directed all District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners to promptly close down illegal slaughterhouses, ensuring strict implementation of the meat sale ban near religious places.

Citing orders issued in 2014 and 2017, the Yogi government has clarified that illegal animal slaughter and meat sales near religious places will be completely banned. To ensure effective implementation, district-level committees have been formed under the leadership of District Magistrates.

These committees will include officials from the Police, Pollution Control Board, Animal Husbandry Department, Transport Department, Labor Department, Health Department, and Food Safety Administration.

A strict ban on animal slaughter and meat sales will be enforced on April 6, 2025, during Ram Navami. Under the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, and Food Safety Acts of 2006 & 2011, the Yogi government has directed officials to take strict action against violators.

