IPL 2025: GT skipper Gill hails Prasidh's bowling performance against MI, says 'did pretty amazing job'

Prasidh Krishna's spell, where he took two crucial wickets of Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav while conceding only 18 runs, was pivotal in GT's victory.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

After registering a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was full of praise of right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna following his exceptional bowling performance in the clash on Saturday, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Prasidh Krishna was one of the best bowlers for the hosts. In his four-over spell, he snapped two wickets and conceded just 18 runs at an economy of 4.5. The fast bowler also took the wickets of Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. He was awarded the Player of the Match for this brilliant performance.

Shubman Gill lauds Prasidh Krishna

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 25-year-old player lauded Prasidh Krishna's spell in the ninth match of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

"I think he did more than pretty well. He did a pretty amazing job for us to be able to come in like that in a pressure situation and I think he changed the game for us in the way he bowled. I think he gave around 14 runs [18] out of which I think a couple of boundaries that he got it for came in the last over so I don't think in the first three overs he gave around six or seven runs in a T20 game when the opposition is chasing 200 you know the match is almost done," the right-hand batter said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Prasidh Krishna stepped up for GT when needed

Prasidh Krishna bowled his four overs in one go. He came to bowl when the five five-time champions were poised at 97/2 where they still needed another 100 runs in the last nine overs of the match.

Recapping the match between both sides, Fiery bowling spells by Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj and a half-century by Sai Sudharsan were the highlights as Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

With this win, GT has added two points to the tally. Also, they continue their impeccable record of 4-0 against MI at Ahmedabad, improving their overall head-to-head record to 4-2.

