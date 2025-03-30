user
Eid Namaz on streets? Your passport and license may get invalid—govt's new rule

The state government has made a crucial decision regarding offering prayers. Extra precautions have been issued throughout the state for Eid. The government has announced that passports and driving licenses will be revoked if prayers are offered on the streets on Eid! A huge announcement from the administration.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Ramadan is currently underway, leading up to Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The holy month of Ramadan is being observed, with Eid-ul-Fitr marking its end with joyous celebrations.

Muslims worldwide observe Ramadan with prayers and fasting. During Ramadan, Muslims across the globe dedicate themselves to prayer, fasting, and spiritual reflection.


State government takes important step regarding prayer this time. The state government is implementing new measures concerning prayer practices and regulations.

The new decision has caused quite a stir among the public. The recent announcement has sparked considerable debate and discussion among the community.

Administration issues extra precautions throughout the state before Eid. Authorities are implementing heightened security measures across the state in anticipation of Eid celebrations.

Police announce warning regarding Eid before Eid-ul-Fitr and Ramadan. Law enforcement issues advisory concerning Eid celebrations ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and the end of Ramadan.

Prayers cannot be offered on the streets, it is against the law. Public reminded that street prayers are illegal and punishable by law, urging adherence to regulations.

Police take decision to maintain peace in all parts of the state. Law enforcement agencies implement measures to ensure peace and order throughout the state.

Eid prayers should only be offered in local mosques or Eidgahs. Instructions given to only offer Eid prayers in designated mosques or Eidgahs, not on streets.

Order in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh has caused quite a stir. The directive issued in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has generated significant controversy and discussion.

