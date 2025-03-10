Namma metro fare hike drives Bengaluru commuters to private vehicles, triggers air pollution surge

Read Full Article

BENGALURU: The recent metro fare hike in Bengaluru has led to a sharp rise in air pollution, with more commuters choosing private vehicles over public transport. According to a report by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the city's air quality has deteriorated since the fare increase, adding to environmental concerns.

Many metro users, particularly those from low- and middle-income groups, have switched to personal vehicles, leading to a rise in the number of vehicles on the roads. This shift has worsened traffic congestion and contributed to increased pollution levels in the city.



A study by the Pollution Control Monitoring Center reveals a significant jump in air pollution after the metro fare hike. Transport emissions, which previously accounted for 40% of the pollution, have surged to 51%. Additionally, dust pollution has risen from 17% to 51%.

Air quality monitoring data shows a concerning trend:

- Before the fare hike:

- Jan 27: AQI 75 (morning), 71 (evening)

- Feb 3: AQI 77 (morning), 73 (evening)

- After the fare hike:

- Feb 10: AQI 117 (morning), 114 (evening)

- Feb 17: AQI 98 (morning & evening)

- Feb 27: AQI 74 (morning), 105 (evening)

The data indicates a clear rise in pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching unhealthy levels after the metro fare increase.

The worsening air quality is not only affecting the environment but also impacting workplaces, schools, and healthcare facilities. Increased pollution can lead to respiratory issues, making daily commutes more difficult, especially for those who rely on two-wheelers.



Experts argue that the fare control committee must consider the environmental and social consequences of such fare hikes. If left unaddressed, the situation could lead to severe long-term effects on public health and the economy.

Environmentalists and civic groups urge authorities to rethink the fare structure and promote sustainable transport options. Many suggest introducing subsidies or incentives for metro commuters to encourage people to return to public transport. Bengaluru’s pollution levels may continue to rise without immediate action, making the city’s air even more hazardous in the coming years.

