UP sets benchmark in women’s safety, resolves over 99% crime cases against women

Read Full Article

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress in ensuring women's safety. The state now boasts a 99.42% resolution rate for crimes against women and children, the highest in the country. Due to the Yogi government's strict policies and targeted campaigns, Uttar Pradesh has transformed into India’s safest state for women.

In the last eight years, the government has established women’s police stations in every district and appointed women station in-charges in additional police stations to strengthen law enforcement. CM Yogi Adityanath is the only Chief Minister in India to have launched large-scale initiatives for women's safety.

The government has implemented several key operations, including Mission Shakti 5.0, Operation Garuda, Operation Shield, Operation Destroy, Operation Bachpan.

Under CM’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has taken swift action against crimes involving women and minors. So far, 27,425 cases have been registered, including 11,254 cases under the POCSO Act and 3,775 dowry murder cases, where the culprits have been convicted.

The government has also increased women’s participation in the police force, recruiting 27,178 female officers out of 2,16,450 new police personnel. Additionally, 10,378 women police officers have been assigned specific areas for better law enforcement.

For safe travel at night, the Night Escort Service has been introduced. Between 10 PM and 6 AM, 346 women patrol vehicles have helped 3,237 women reach their destinations safely. Additionally, the Cyber Cell, Data Analytics Center, and 100 Pink Police Booths have been set up to improve tech-based security solutions.

Latest Videos