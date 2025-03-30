user
L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 3: Mohanlal, Prithviraj’s film races toward Rs 50 Crore milestone; Check here

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj, is smashing records at the box office. It quickly surpassed major milestones within just a few days and continues to perform exceptionally well globally.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

The Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, is making waves at the box office. Released on March 27, the film stars Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumpally, a mysterious and powerful character. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also stars as Zayed Masood, Empuraan has quickly become one of the biggest Malayalam films of all time.

 

In its opening weekend, L2: Empuraan broke numerous records. The film became the fastest Malayalam movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within just two days of release. By the third day, it had already grossed Rs 140 crore globally. In India, it earned Rs 46 crore net, while its overseas collection reached a massive Rs 85 crore, setting a new record for the biggest Malayalam grosser abroad.

The movie is the second part of a planned trilogy, following the success of Lucifer. With L3: The Beginning already teased at the end of Empuraan, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter. Along with Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the film features a stellar cast including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others. With its gripping story and powerful performances, L2: Empuraan is poised to continue its box office dominance.

