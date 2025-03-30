iPhone users rejoice! You can now set WhatsApp as your default calling and messaging app

Read Full Article

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets iPhone users set it as their default app for calls and messages, as noted by WABetaInfo.This eliminates the need to navigate between applications by enabling you to send texts and make calls straight from WhatsApp. This long-awaited feature is now available in the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 25.8.10.74), which is accessible via TestFlight. WhatsApp is now available to certain beta testers as their go-to iPhone app for texts and calls.

Apple now lets users choose default applications for many functions, like as web surfing, email, calls, and messaging, which makes this move conceivable. iPhone users are no longer compelled to utilise Apple's pre-installed apps, such as iMessage and the Phone app, as with iOS 18.2. Rather, people are free to select their favourites, and WhatsApp is making the most of this.

Once you set WhatsApp as your default calling and texting app:

— Tapping a phone number in your Contacts or any other app will automatically open WhatsApp instead of Apple’s Phone or Messages app.

— You can make calls and send messages directly from WhatsApp without extra steps.

— This is perfect for people who mostly use WhatsApp for communication, as it keeps everything in one place.

Whether for private chats, group discussions, or even business calls, WhatsApp is the primary means of communication for millions of users. Setting it as the default application allows you to:

— Save time: When calling or messaging someone, there's no need to move between applications.

— Keep conversations safe: WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption, which protects the privacy of your messages and calls.

— Make free international calls: WhatsApp uses the internet, unlike traditional phone calls, so you can contact anybody in the world for free.

— Easily send multimedia: You may share documents, movies, and images within the app.

Only a select group of beta testers can now access the function, but WhatsApp plans to make it available to more people shortly. You may already have the option in your WhatsApp settings if you are a member of the TestFlight beta program.

