IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT secured 36-run win over MI?

Sports
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill (38) and Sai Sudharsan formed a strong 78-run opening partnership to steady the hosts’ ship after opting to bat first.
Jos Buttler played a brilliant innings of 39 off 24 balls and formed a 51-run stand for the wicket with Sai Sudharsan.
Sai Sudharsan registered 2nd fifty of the season trot as he scored 63 off 41 balls to help GT post a respectable score on the board.
Mumbai Indians made a brilliant comeback in the death overs, reducing Gujarat Titans from 179/4 in 18 overs to 196/8 in 20 overs.
Mumbai Indians’ collective bowling effort was on display as skipper Hardik picked two wickets, while Boult, Chahar, Satyanarayana, and Mujeeb picked a wicket each.
Mohammed Siraj provided early breakthroughs by Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma (8) and Ryan Rickelton (6) in their 197-run chase.
Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav carried on MI’s 197-run chase with 62-run stand for the third wicket until the former’s dismissal at 97/3.
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna picked two crucial wickets of Tilak (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (48) to put further pressure on Mumbai Indians in their run-chase.
Walking out to bat when 89 off 42 balls to win, Hardik Pandya failed to make an impact with the bat as he was dismissed for 11 off 17 balls.
Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball as they picked two wickets each, while Sai Kishore Kagiso Rabada scalped a wicket each.
