    Ola, Uber cab services to face disruption as Chennai drivers call for strike; check details

    The drivers have requested a complete ban on bike taxis and have voiced their concerns about aggregators like Ola and Uber, which they claim take a significant portion of the fare collected from customers as commissions.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

    App-based cab services such as Ola and Uber in Tamil Nadu's Chennai might experience disruptions on Monday and Tuesday as a section of drivers announces a strike. The drivers are making specific demands related to bike taxis and government intervention in regulating taxi and autorickshaw fares.

    The drivers have requested a complete ban on bike taxis and have voiced their concerns about aggregators like Ola and Uber, which they claim take a significant portion of the fare collected from customers as commissions. These high commissions have prompted many drivers to demand more than the estimated fare from passengers.

    Exorbitant taxi and autorickshaw fares have driven some commuters to opt for bike taxis, which are perceived as more affordable and quicker for short trips. A legal case regarding the regulation of bike taxis is pending before the high court.

    Meanwhile, taxi, autorickshaw, and aggregator cab unions in Mumbai have organized a protest at the airport where they are calling for increased prepaid fares, improved parking facilities, and greater leniency towards drivers struggling to find parking. They have also announced plans for a peaceful dharna (sit-in protest) at the airport on October 19.

    In a separate incident, autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Bengaluru protested outside the office of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. The drivers were opposing Surya's support for carpooling, to which he had written to the Chief Minister requesting rule changes to promote carpooling and reduce traffic congestion.

