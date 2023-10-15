Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    A Chandigarh family orders 70 Biryani units during India vs Pakistan match; Sparks online buzz

    During the electrifying India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match, a family from Chandigarh made a flavorful statement by ordering an astounding 70 biryanis through the Swiggy app.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    During the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the enthralling rivalry between the two teams unfolded once again. India emerged victorious, securing their 8th World Cup win against Pakistan. Amidst the excitement, a family from Chandigarh seized the moment by ordering a whopping 70 biryanis via the Swiggy app, showcasing their confidence in the winning side. Swiggy shared this amusing incident on social media, triggering a wave of reactions from cricket enthusiasts online.

    The post garnered widespread attention and over 94,000 views, eliciting a diverse range of responses from netizens, celebrating the victory and the delightful biryani fest.

    An India vs Pakistan cricket match is more than just a game; it's an adrenaline-fueled clash that ignites passion, pride, and fierce competition. The rivalry between these cricketing giants is a spectacle that captivates fans, stirring up intense excitement and leaving an indelible mark on the sporting world. In this article, we delve into the electrifying atmosphere, historic battles, and the palpable enthusiasm that defines the essence of every encounter between these two cricketing powerhouses.

    There is a possibility of an India vs Pakistan match taking place again this world cup in the knock out stage, potentially a lot more biryani orders could be placed. Swiggy better be prepared.

    Also Read: Argentina women's cricket team sets new records; Scores 427 runs in 20 overs and 52 runs in a single over

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
