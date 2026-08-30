An organiser defended a 'purification' ritual at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan after a Congress rally, calling it routine cleaning. Rahul Gandhi condemned the act as 'untouchability' and demanded an FIR under the SC/ST Act against the organisers.

Organiser Defends 'Purification' Ritual

Amid a growing political row over the alleged "shuddhikaran" (purification ritual) held at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan after a Congress rally addressed by party President Mallikarjun Kharge, the main organiser has hit back at the Opposition's criticism. Girish Chandra Pandey, President of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas, defended the ritual as a routine step to restore physical cleanliness and religious sanctity to a sacred community ground, denying any caste-based intent or personal targeting of Kharge.

Speaking to ANI, the organiser of the ceremony condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks, alleging that the Leader of the Opposition lacks complete information regarding the issue. "The purification ritual was performed to restore the sanctity of the place. We cleaned up the filth left behind on the stage--whether it was liquor bottles, urine, spat-out paan or various wrappers--and rendered the site fit for a yajna. We then conducted a yajna to formally purify the area. How various political parties or individuals choose to exploit this for political gain is their own prerogative. However, the remarks made today by Rahul Gandhi are condemnable. Firstly, he lacks information regarding the full details of the matter. Secondly, regarding his statements--on one hand, he speaks of "saving the Constitution," yet on the other, he simply wants his own obstinate demands met..." said Pandey.

Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR, Alleges Untouchability

Pandey's response came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sought the registration of an FIR against those who conducted a "purification" ritual at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan, following a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the venue.

Condemning the incident, Rahul Gandhi stated that the purification act in Haldwani was equivalent to the practice of "untouchability" and highlighted that Dalits across the country continue to face such incidents. Gandhi demanded an immediate registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those who allegedly carried out a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual in Uttarakhand.

"This act violates the SC/ST Act. Performing a 'purification' ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken. Therefore, we demand that an FIR be registered immediately against those who carried out this purification ritual in Uttarakhand," Gandhi said. Demanding that the Prime Minister must direct the immediate registration of an FIR, he added, "We want the Prime Minister to immediately order the registration of an FIR against these individuals under the SC/ST Act. It is the duty of both the State Government and the Central Government to ensure that Kharge ji receives justice in Uttarakhand." (ANI)