Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, exchanging views on Odisha’s development and welfare. During his 3-day visit, he also called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi during his visit to the national capital.

The Governor had a cordial interaction with the Union Home Minister and exchanged views on matters of importance concerning Odisha’s development and the welfare of its people.

In a post on X, Kambhampati said, “During my visit to New Delhi, called on the Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah Ji.” During my visit to New Delhi, called on the Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah Ji. We had a cordial interaction and exchanged views on matters of importance concerning Odisha’s development and the welfare of the people.@AmitShah pic.twitter.com/Qe8PfTIyTT — Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (@DrHariBabuK) September 6, 2026

“We had a cordial interaction and exchanged views on matters of importance concerning Odisha’s development and the welfare of the people,” he added.

Governor's Engagements in New Delhi

During his three-day visit to New Delhi, Kambhampati also called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, besides attending various programmes and interacting with senior dignitaries on matters of significance to Odisha and its people.

The Governor returned to Odisha on Sunday after concluding his engagements in the national capital.

Meeting with Vice-President

Earlier, Kambhampati on Thursday called on Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi during his visit to the national capital.

During the courtesy meeting, the Governor and the Vice-President discussed a range of issues concerning Odisha’s development, governance and socio-economic welfare.

They exchanged views on the state’s developmental priorities and ongoing welfare initiatives, besides deliberating on ways to accelerate infrastructure growth.

The two dignitaries also discussed the effective implementation of various Central government welfare schemes in Odisha and the need to ensure that their benefits reach people across the state.

Kambhampati left for New Delhi earlier on Thursday. During his stay in the national capital, he is scheduled to attend various programmes and events. (ANI)