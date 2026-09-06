SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the BJP government demolished a Saharanpur mosque to divert public attention from its failures, including massive corruption, unemployment, and rising prices, calling it a divisive action by a 'communal party'.

Demolition a Distraction for Failures, Says SP Chief

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh government over the recent demolition of a mosque in Saharanpur, alleging that the administration resorted to divisive actions to distract the public from governance failures, unemployment, and massive corruption.

Targeting the state government over alleged irregularities in infrastructure projects, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that extensive corruption had taken place under the current regime. "...It is no secret that corruption on a massive scale, amounting to ₹7,000 crore, has taken place. Can you imagine a 63-kilometre road costing ₹7,000 crore?" Akhilesh Yadav questioned.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over unfulfilled recruitment promises, rising prices, and economic distress, the SP supremo asserted that the demolition in Saharanpur was carried out to divert attention from real public issues. “And the Chief Minister claims they will provide one lakh jobs in the near future. What did they say? That they would provide one lakh jobs by August? August has passed, and September has begun. Since they are unable to provide jobs, curb inflation, tackle unemployment, or attract investment, they resorted to demolishing a mosque in Saharanpur... " Yadav said.

“People may be pained and silent today because the mosque was demolished in just 16 hours, but they will unite to oust the BJP - a communal party..." the Samajwadi Party chief added.

Demolition Followed Court Order

The remarks came after the Saharanpur Collectorate mosque was demolished early Saturday following a court order upholding its removal. The District Judge's court on September 4 dismissed the mosque committee's appeal and upheld the City Magistrate's earlier order.

The City Magistrate's court had on July 17 ordered demolition of the structure and imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore in connection with alleged encroachment and misuse of government land.

Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh said the demolition was being carried out following the court's order and in accordance with legal procedures. He said additional PAC and RAF personnel had been deployed at strategic locations and that social media was being monitored to prevent rumours. (ANI)