    Northwest India reels under cold wave; Winter holidays extended until January 14 | Top updates

    Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cold day to severely cold day in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and severe cold waves in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Due to cold weather conditions, schools across the country have extended their holidays. 
     

    Northwest India reels under cold wave; Winter holidays extended until January 14, Top updates - adt
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 9:07 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe cold wave warning for Monday in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan as northwest India continues to witness severe cold conditions. IMD further predicted a cold day to severely cold day in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and severe cold waves in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Due to cold weather conditions, schools across the country have extended their holidays. 

    In Delhi, dense fog and other parts of north India reduced visibility to a minimum on Monday morning, affecting at least 29 trains. The Railways data shows that 29 trains were delayed by at least two hours due to the low visibility. 

    Top updates: 

    1) The Indian Meteorological Department issued a cold day and cold wave warning for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh on Monday, January 9, 2023. According to the IMD, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh experienced 'cold to severe cold days', While Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh experienced 'cold to severe cold waves.'

    2) The IMD, on Monday, issued a fog warning for Northwest India. The IMD said, "Dense to very dense fog in Northwest India." On Monday at 5:30 am, visibility in Punjab's Bhatinda was zero metres, Amritsar 25 metres, and Ambala 25 metres. Hissar observed a visibility of 50 metres. The visibility was 25 metres in Safdarjung, Delhi, and 50 metres in Palam. Visibility was 0 metres in Agra and Lucknow, 25 metres in Varanasi, and 50 metres in Bareilly. "Visibility recorded at 5:30 am today in Baharaich-50 metres, Prayagraj-50 metres, Bihar: Bhagalpur-25 metres, Purnea and Gaya-50 metres each, Patna-50 metres," the IMD added.

    3) Due to the cold weather, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a revised notice regarding school holidays in the state on Sunday night. All schools up to eighth grade will remain closed until January 14, the notice read. Additionally, the document said that the online classes would be held for students in grades 9 to 12, and if classes could not be held for any reason, a holiday would be announced until January 11. 

    4) On Sunday, the Jharkhand government issued a notice closing government and private schools for students from KG to 7th grade until January 14. According to the notice, "Due to cold wave conditions, schools in Jharkhand will remain closed for students from KG to 5th grade until January 14, and regular classes will resume on January 16."

    5) On Sunday, IMD said that the cold wave conditions in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana after January 9, 2023. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 9:49 AM IST
