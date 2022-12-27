As North India reels under intense cold wave, dense fog envelops Delhi; check details

As a cold wave moved through north India this morning, the temperature in the capital city lingered at 7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was roughly 3 degrees below average and at its lowest point for the season.

As Delhi reels under a cold wave, dense fog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday (December 27) morning. The lowest recorded temperature was 7 degrees Celsius. According to the weather service, the city and its surrounding areas will likely see dense fog and a cold wave for the next 48 hours.

Along with Delhi, dense to very dense fog was observed in some areas of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. Drivers in the national capital moved gingerly through the foggy streets while keeping their hazard lights on. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to experience severe weather today.

According to the IMD, "Dense to Very Dense Fog is very likely to continue over various areas of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours due to the current light wind and heavy moisture in lower tropospheric levels."

Southern Delhi's Jafarpur logged a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 11 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below normal. Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 11.4 degrees Celsius.

The automatic weather stations at Ayanagar, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Najafgarh, Pitampura, and Mayur Vihar recorded a maximum temperature six to eight notches below normal.