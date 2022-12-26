IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi as cold wave conditions to continue; check details

The maximum temperature settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and the lowest so far this season. The mercury dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area, 4.9 degrees Celsius below normal, making it the coldest place in the capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi on Sunday witnessed a cold wave with the minimum temperature dropping to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area. The IMD also said that the minimum temperature is expected to fall further on Monday.

A thick blanket of dense fog engulfed the national capital on Monday morning and the minimum temperature likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius, according to the weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also read: PM Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi; check details

In a statement, the IMD said, "Today, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets over Rajasthan and cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets over Haryana and Delhi."

The IMD declares a coldwave in a region, when the minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more below the normal mark, or when it drops to 4 degrees Celsius or lower.

According to the IMD, a few places in the national capital reported a cold day on Sunday -- when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Also read: National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

The Safdarjung observatory logged a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The maximum temperature settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and the lowest so far this season. The mercury dropped to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area, 4.9 degrees Celsius below normal, making it the coldest place in the capital.

The IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius in the plains. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.