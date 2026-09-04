Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said the Northeast has received renewed focus and a clear vision under PM Modi, highlighting the transformation in connectivity and infrastructure bringing communities closer to the national mainstream.

Northeast's Transformation Under PM Modi's Leadership

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday said the Northeast has received renewed focus, greater momentum and a clear vision for the future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the transformation in connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

Addressing the 9th edition of the North East Students' Festival in Delhi, Kambhampati said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this commitment to the Northeast has received renewed focus, greater momentum and a clear vision for the future."

He said the region is witnessing a transformation in connectivity and infrastructure. "With roads, bridges, tunnels, railways, airports, and waterways bringing distant communities closer to the national mainstream and opening new avenues of opportunity," the Governor said.

"These efforts are not merely about building infrastructure; they are about building confidence, creating opportunities and ensuring that the Northeast becomes an integral and vibrant partner in India's journey towards a developed and prosperous nation," he added.

Governor Discusses Odisha's Development with Vice-President

Earlier on Thursday, Kambhampati called on Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi during his visit to the national capital.

During the courtesy meeting, the Governor and the Vice-President discussed a range of issues concerning Odisha's development, governance and socio-economic welfare. They exchanged views on the state's developmental priorities and ongoing welfare initiatives, besides deliberating on ways to accelerate infrastructure growth.

The two dignitaries also discussed the effective implementation of various Central government welfare schemes in Odisha and the need to ensure that their benefits reach people across the state.

Governor Kambhampati said in a post on X, "During my visit to New Delhi, I had the honour of calling on the Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan Ji. We had a warm and cordial interaction."

Kambhampati left for New Delhi earlier on Thursday. During his stay in the national capital, he is scheduled to attend various programmes and events. He is also scheduled to meet senior dignitaries during his visit. (ANI)